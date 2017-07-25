 »   »   » Who Is Mohanlal's Odiyan Manikkan?

Odiyan, the Mohanlal starrer is undoubtedly one of the most awaited future projects of Malayalam industry. In a recent interview, director VA Shrikumar Menon revealed some interesting facts about Mohanlal's character, Odiyan Manikkan.

As reported earlier, Manikkan is an 'odiyan' who is an excellent athlete. He can even run on four legs and jump higher than a normal person could. Interestingly, Odiyan Manikkan can see in the dark, and crawl through the mud like reptiles.



Mohanlal is planning to shed about 15 kilos for his role in Odiyan. Reportedly, the actor will be depicting the various stages of Manikkan's life, from a young age to his 60's in the movie, which is set in a time period from 1950's to 2000.



The movie, which revolves around the black magic trick odividya, will have several high voltage fight sequences. Pulimurugan fame stunt master Peter Hein has been roped in, to handle the action choreography of the big budget venture.



Manju Warrier essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Odiyan, which will have Prakashraj as the main antagonist. Siddique appears in a key role. The movie is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.