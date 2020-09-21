Drishyam 2 Goes On Floors In Kochi; Mohanlal Shares Glimpses From Puja Ceremony

Mohanlal-starrer upcoming film Drishyam 2 recently went on floors in Kochi, Kerala. The actor shared some glimpses from the puja ceremony which took place on the sets of the film on his Instagram handle.

He captioned the post, "Glad to share that we have started the shooting of #Drishyam2 today. Here are some of the Pooja Pics. #drishyam #drishyam2 #shooting #covidprotocolsinplace."

In the photos, one can see everyone is wearing masks and following all safety guidelines provided by the government. Amidst the COVID-19 scare, starting work on the film is indeed a challenge for the makers. For the unversed, the entire team of Drishyam 2 reportedly underwent a COVID-19 test before joining the sets.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal also shared a picture of himself sporting black moustache with a salt-and-pepper stubble. If reports are to be believed, it's Mohanlal's look in Drishyam 2. However, the makers have not confirmed it officially.

For the unversed, Drishyam 2 was announced on the occasion of Mohanlal's 60th birthday (May 21). The film was supposed to go on floors on August 17, but due to the COVID-19 spread, the makers pushed the date to September. As per a report published in a leading portal, Mohanlal is expected to join the team from September 26 (Saturday). Earlier, in an interview with Manorama News, Mohanlal said, "I have read the script of Drishyam 2. It is more thrilling than the prequel."

Directed By Jeetu Joseph, Drishyam 2 also stars Meena as the female lead. Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil are reportedly reprising their roles.

