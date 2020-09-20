Drishyam 2: The Set Work Of The Mohanlal Starrer Is Progressing!

Drishyam 2, the Mohanlal starrer directed by Jeethu Joseph, is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of the Malayalam cinema. The emotional drama is expected to start rolling by in a couple of weeks. Recently, the sources close to the project revealed that teh set work of Drishyam 2 is progressing in Kochi, on full swing.

The shooting of the Mohanlal starrer was originally supposed to go on floors on August 17, 2020. But the project was delayed multiple times due to the increasing coronavirus cases in Kerala, and lead actor Mohanlal's ayurvedic treatment. The new date is expected to be announced very soon.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the 2013-released blockbuster movie Drishyam. The Jeethu Joseph directorial will once again feature Mohanlal in the role of Georgekutty, a middle-aged man from a small town in Kerala. Meena will reprise the role of Georgekutty's wife Rani, while Esther Anil and Ansiba Hassan will once again play the couple's daughters. The Mohanlal starrer is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.