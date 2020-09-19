Mohanlal's Randamoozham: VA Shrikumar To Return The Script!

The controversies surrounding Mohanlal's Randamoozham is finally coming to an end. As per the latest reports, VA Shrikumar, the filmmaker might soon return the script of the project to writer MT Vasudevan Nair, thus putting an end to the duo's long conflict.

Randamoozham, which is based on the renowned novel by Jnanpith-winning writer MT Vasudevan Nair, was going through legal trouble from the past one year. The writer had filed a lawsuit against VA Shrikumar demanding him to return the screenplay, as the director failed to kickstart the project within the contract period ended. The court verdict was in favour of MT, and Shrikumar was denied permission to proceed with the project. Meanwhile, producer BR Shetty too backed out from Randamoozham and the project was later rumoured to be shelved.

Recently, it was speculated that senior filmmaker Priyadarshan might take over Randamoozham as the new director of the project. The rumours started doing rounds after the director hinted on his collaboration with MT Vasudevan Nair for a project. However, Priyadarshan dismissed the rumours in a recent interview, stating that he has no plans to direct such a huge project.