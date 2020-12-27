RUMOUR HAS IT! Dulquer Salmaan And Prithviraj Sukumaran To Team Up For An Action Thriller?

Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the two most promising talents of the Malayalam film industry, are rumoured to be teaming up very soon. According to the rumour mills, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan have been roped in to play the lead roles in the upcoming action thriller directed by newcomer Abhilash Joshiy.

The grapevine suggests that an official announcement on the massive project is on the way. In that case, the prestigious project will mark the first collaboration of Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who are unarguably two of the most sought-after talents of the South Indian film industry. Both the actors have a solid fan base among the non-Malayali audiences, and their onscreen collaboration is definitely going to be a project with a pan-Indian appeal.

Abhilash Joshiy, the young filmmaker who is said to be making his directorial debut with the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Dulquer Salmaan project, is the son of the veteran filmmaker Joshiy. The talented director has worked as an associate with some of the most celebrated filmmakers of Malayalam cinema. Well, we are now eagerly waiting for an official announcement.

The friendship of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan has been making headlines for quite some time now. The gossip mongers have been suggesting that the duo is frequently catching up these days for the discussions on a project. It was even rumorued that Dulquer Salmaan is a part of Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming directorial venture Empuraan. But none of the reports are confirmed officially yet.

Coming to their careers, Dulquer Salmaan has some exciting projects in the pipeline including Kurup, and Tamil project Hey Sinamika. Prithviraj Sukumaran, on the other hand, has Aadujeevitham, Cold Case, Kuruthi, and so on in his kitty.

