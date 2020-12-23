Dulquer Salmaan & Amaal Sufiya Celebrate 9 Years Of Togetherness; Celebs Wish The Couple!

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya, the much-loved star couple of Malayalam cinema celebrated 9 years of togetherness on December 22, 2020. As usual, Dulquer Salmaan took to his official social media pages and wished his beautiful wife by posting an adorable note with a lovely picture. The couple's new picture has immediately taken social media by storm.

"Happy happy 9 years boo !! Closing in on a decade and how ! Closer stronger and growing up ! With that cuddle bug of a super glue that binds us even closer. Here's to decades of us tripping, fumbling through life but always catching each other, propping each other up and standing strong together. You're my hollandaise, my chantilly cream, my truffle, my soy, my wasabi and my harissa 🤓🤓! Sorry had to be corny 😜 ! Happy anniversary mamma ! I love you long time !", wrote Dulquer Salmaan in his anniversary post for Amaal Sufiya.

The couple's close friends from the film industry, including Nazriya Nazim, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari, Prithviraj Sukumaran, his wife Supriya Menon, Kalidas Jayaram, Angad Bedi, Sanjay Kapoor, Vikram Prabhu, and many others showered them with anniversary wishes on Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram post.

Nazriya Nazim, who is a close friend of the couple, shared an adorable picture of them on her Insta story and wrote "Happy Anniversary to my coolest people!!! Love u guys!". Kajal Aggarwal, who is all set to shared the screen with Dulquer Salmaan in Hey Sinamika, wrote "Happy anniversary you lovely people ❤️ wishing you both a lifetime of love and togetherness 🤗". Aditi Rao Hydari, the other co-star of Dulquer in Hey Sinamika wrote "Happy anniversary you byoots 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗".

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is a close friend of Dulquer Salmaan, commented on the Insta post "Happy anniversary guys! ❤️❤️❤️ Come back soon! Too long no see!". As reported earlier, the rumourmills suggest that Prithviraj and Dulquer might team up for a multi-starrer soon. Well, we are now waiting for the official announcement.

