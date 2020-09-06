Dulquer Salmaan Is All Excited To Play A COP: Opens Up About The Rosshan Andrrews Project!

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is all set to play the first full-fledged COP role in his career. As reported earlier, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in the role of a cop in the upcoming Rosshan Andrrews project. In a recent interview given to a popular media, the actor finally opened up about the project.

In the interview, Dulquer Salmaan stated that he is all excited to play the role of a police officer, for the first time. The actor revealed that the Rosshan Andrrews project has a brilliant script, which is scripted by the Bobby-Sanjay duo. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan is eagerly waiting to kickstart the shooting of the untitled project.

The project, which will be bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films, will mark the actor's first collaboration with both director Rosshan Andrrews and writers Bobby and Sanjay. If things fall in place, the cop drama will start rolling immediately after Dulquer Salmaan finishes the shooting of his Tamil outing, Hey Sinamika.