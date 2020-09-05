Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday Wishes To Wife Amaal Sufiya Wins The Internet!

Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal Sufiya, are one of the most-loved couples of the Malayalam film industry. The charming actor and his wife have always set major couple goals with their togetherness. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan is now winning the internet with his lovely birthday wishes for lovely wife Amaal.

The actor-producer recently took to his official social media pages, to share some unseen pictures with Amaal, to wish her on her birthday. Dulquer Salmaan thanked his dear 'Am' for being his pillar strength and giving him their daughter Mariam. He also stated that spending time with Amaal and their little Marie is the best thing that happened to him from the lockdown started.

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya's industry friends, including actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, his wife Supriya Menon, actress Nazriya Nazim, wished the star wife on her birthday, through their respective social media pages. Prithviraj and Supriya shared a special picture clicked with Dulquer and Amaal on Supriya's birthday bash, on their social media pages. Nazriya, on the other hand, shared a selfie with Amaal to wish her.

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya entered the wedlock on December 22, 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan on May 5, 2017. According to the actor, it was a love cum arranged marriage for the couple, were schoolmates in Chennai. The Kurup actor considers getting married to Amaal before making his acting debut, as one of the best decisions he made in his life.

Coming to his acting career, Duqluer Salmaan was last seen in the recently released movie Maniyarayile Ashokan, in which he made a cameo appearance. The movie, which was the first production venture of the actor, was released on Thriuvonam day in Netflix. Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in the upcoming autobiographical drama Kurup, which is supposed to hit teh theaters once the lockdown ends.

