Dulquer Salmaan To Start Shooting For Rosshan Andrrews Project After Lockdown?

Dulquer Salmaan has been busy spending some quality time with his family in Kochi, amidst lockdown. The actor, who is one of the most sought-after stars of the South Indian film industry, has some promising projects in the pipeline. Reportedly, Dulquer Salmaan is planning to kickstart the Rosshan Andrrews project, once the lockdown comes to an end.

According to the latest updates, the much-awaited Dulquer Salmaan-Rosshan Andrrews project, which is said to be a cop drama, is expected to start rolling once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. In that case, this untitled project will be the actor's next outing in Malayalam to go on floors.

To the uninitiated, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to play a full-fledged cop role for the first time in his career, in the Rosshan Andrrews project. The actor has earlier made a brief appearance as a police officer in Lal Jose's Vikramadithyan. The project is penned by the National award-winning scriptwriter duo Bobby and Sanjay. If the reports are to be believed, Kerala's capital city Thiruvananthapuram will be the main location of the project.

Dulquer Salmaan is teaming up with both Rosshan Andrrews and scriptwriter duo Bobby and Sanjay for the first time in his career, with the untitled project. The yet to be titled film is produced by the actor himself, under his home banner Wayfarer Films. The makers are yet to finalise the star cast and technical crew of the movie, which is expected to hit the theaters in 2021, if world comes back to normalcy.

Coming to Dulquer Salmaan's career, the actor will be next seen in the upcoming period thriller Kurup, which is based on the life of the notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup. The actor is said to be playing the first out and out negative character of his career in the movie, which is directed by Srinath Rajendran.

