Fahadh Faasil And Mahesh Narayanan To Team Up Again For A Debutant Director

Fahadh Faasil and Mahesh Narayanan, the popular actor-director duo is all set to join hands once again. As per the reports, Mahesh Narayanan will pen the script for the upcoming Fahadh Faasil starrer, which is directed by debutant director Sajimon. The young filmmaker was the director's assistant to Mahesh in Malik.

According to the grapevine, Fahadh Faasil was planning to play the lead role in Sajimon's directorial debut, which was scripted by the senior filmmaker Rafi. It was also reported that popular actor Joju George will essay a pivotal role in the movie, which was said to be a realistic entertainer. Rafi, the scenarist, was planning to move away from his signature comedy films, for the Fahadh Faasil starrer.

However, the project is now said to be shelved due to unknown reasons. Instead, director Sajimon is now planning to join hands with Fahadh Faasil and Mahesh Narayanan for his directorial debut. An official announcement on the project is expected to be made very soon.

C U Soon, the last outing of Fahadh Faasil-Mahesh Narayanan duo which had a direct OTT release, had emerged as a great critical success. The experimental project was completely shot on iPhone and redesigned on the editing table, which has made it the first of its kind in the Indian cinema. C U Soon marked the third outing of the duo, who joined hands for the first time, for the highly acclaimed survival drama Take Off.

Fahadh Faasil-Mahesh Narayanan duo's second collaboration, the highly anticipated upcoming political thriller Malik, was originally slated to hit the theaters in April 2020. But the movie is now postponed indefinitely. Malik is expected to hit the theaters once the lockdown ends and the world comes back to normalcy.

