Nivin Pauly's Kanakam Kamini Kalaham: Here Is A Major Update

Nivin Pauly, the young crowd-puller of Malayalam cinema is currently on a signing spree and has some exciting projects in his kitty. The actor is teaming up with Android Kunjappan director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval, for an upcoming project titled Kanakam Kamini Kalaham. The actor-director duo officially launched the project on Nivin Pauly's birthday, October 11, 2020.

Now, the latest reports suggest that Kanakam Kamini Kalaham has finally got its leading lady. According to the reports published by TOI, talented actress Grace Antony has been roped in to appear as the female lead opposite Nivin Pauly in the movie. The makers are said to be planning to announce the exciting update very soon, through social media.

In that case, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham will mark Nivin Pauly's first onscreen collaboration with Grace Antony, who is one of the most promising actors of contemporary Malayalam cinema. The young actress is currently on a high with the rave reviews she received for her performance in the recently released satirical comedy, Halal Love Story.

According to director Ratheesh Pothuval, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham revolves around an interesting story that happens in the lives of a set of ordinary people. The Nivin Pauly starrer is a family drama that will be narrated in the backdrops of satire and dark humour. In his interview with TOI, the filmmaker also revealed that he decided to cast Nivin in the lead role, as he hasn't played such roles in a while and perfectly suits the part.

If things fall in place, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham will start rolling in Ernakulam, in November 2020. According to director Ratheesh, the movie has a story that can be even shot during the pandemic, which made things easier. More details on the project are expected to revealed very soon.

Also Read:

Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests Negative For COVID-19: To Continue In Isolation

Manju Warrier Teams Up With Dhyan Sreenivasan & Aju Varghese For Her 50th Film