Film Critics Awards 2020: Jallikattu, Nivin Pauly, Manju Warrier Win!
The prestigious Kerala Film Critics Awards 2020 is finally announced. Jallikattu bagged the award for Best Film, while Nivin Pauly and Manju Warrier won the awards for Best Actors. Mammootty, the megastar and Hariharan, the senior filmmaker will be awarded the Ruby Jubilee Award and Chalachithra Ratnam award respectively, for their contributions to Malayalam cinema.
Read the Film Critics Awards 2020 Complete Winners List, here:
Ruby Jubilee Award: Mammootty
Chalachithra Ratnam Award: Hariharan
Best Film: Jallikkattu (awarded to the director, Lijo Jose Pellissery)
Best Director: Geetu Mohandas (Moothon)
Best Actor: Nivin Pauly (Moothon)
Best Actress: Manju Warrier (Prathi Poovankozhi)
Second Best Film: Vasanthi
Second Best Actor: Vineeth Sreenivasan (Thanneer Mathan Dhinangal), Chemban Vinod Jose (Porinju Mariam Jose, Jallikkattu)
Second Best Actress: Swasika (Vasanthi)
Best Child Artiste: Master Vasudev Sajeesh (Kallannottam), Baby Anamiya (Samayayathra)
Best Scriptwriter: Sajin Babu (Biriyani)
Best Cinematographer: Girish Gangadharan (Jallikkattu)
Best Music Director: Ouseppachan
Best Lyricist: Rafeeq Ahammed
Best Singer (Male): Vijay Yesudas
Best Singer (Female): Manjari
Most Popular Film: Thanneer Mathan Dhinangal
SPECIAL JURY AWARDS
Direction: Prithviraj (Lucifer)
Cinematographer: Ajay David Kachappilly (Porinju Mariam Jose)
Acting:
KK Sudhakaran (Thi.Mi.Ram)
Roshan Andrrews (Prathi Poovankozhi)
Anaswara Rajan (Thanneer Mathan Dhinangal).