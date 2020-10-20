Film Critics Awards 2020: Jallikattu, Nivin Pauly, Manju Warrier Win!

The prestigious Kerala Film Critics Awards 2020 is finally announced. Jallikattu bagged the award for Best Film, while Nivin Pauly and Manju Warrier won the awards for Best Actors. Mammootty, the megastar and Hariharan, the senior filmmaker will be awarded the Ruby Jubilee Award and Chalachithra Ratnam award respectively, for their contributions to Malayalam cinema.

Read the Film Critics Awards 2020 Complete Winners List, here:

Ruby Jubilee Award: Mammootty

Chalachithra Ratnam Award: Hariharan

Best Film: Jallikkattu (awarded to the director, Lijo Jose Pellissery)

Best Director: Geetu Mohandas (Moothon)

Best Actor: Nivin Pauly (Moothon)

Best Actress: Manju Warrier (Prathi Poovankozhi)

Second Best Film: Vasanthi

Second Best Actor: Vineeth Sreenivasan (Thanneer Mathan Dhinangal), Chemban Vinod Jose (Porinju Mariam Jose, Jallikkattu)

Second Best Actress: Swasika (Vasanthi)

Best Child Artiste: Master Vasudev Sajeesh (Kallannottam), Baby Anamiya (Samayayathra)

Best Scriptwriter: Sajin Babu (Biriyani)

Best Cinematographer: Girish Gangadharan (Jallikkattu)

Best Music Director: Ouseppachan

Best Lyricist: Rafeeq Ahammed

Best Singer (Male): Vijay Yesudas

Best Singer (Female): Manjari

Most Popular Film: Thanneer Mathan Dhinangal

SPECIAL JURY AWARDS

Direction: Prithviraj (Lucifer)

Cinematographer: Ajay David Kachappilly (Porinju Mariam Jose)

Acting:

KK Sudhakaran (Thi.Mi.Ram)

Roshan Andrrews (Prathi Poovankozhi)

Anaswara Rajan (Thanneer Mathan Dhinangal).