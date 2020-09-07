Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran & Others Wish The Megastar!
Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is celebrating his 69th birthday, today. Unlike the previous years, Mammootty is planning to have a simple, intimate birthday celebration this year, with his family. To the unversed, the megastar is currently enjoying some quality time with his family members amidst lockdown, at his new residence in Kochi.
As expected, the film industry members have been showering Mammootty with warm wishes on his birthday. The megastar's friends and colleagues from the industry, including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Asif Ali, Jayasurya, and so on wished him with some adorable social media posts. Here is what the Malayalam cinema has to say.
Mohanlal's post
Mohanlal, the complete actor wished his dear Ichakka on his birthday by posting the adorable stills from the blockbuster movie No.20 Madras Mail on his social media pages.
View this post on Instagram
My dear Ichakka..wish you a Happy Birthday and many more to come...Love you always....God bless 🙏 @mammootty . . . #happybirthdaymammukka
A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal) on Sep 6, 2020 at 8:31pm PDT
Prithviraj Sukumaran's post
Prithviraj wished his dear Mammukka, by sharing a still from the blockbuster movie Pokkiri Raja, in which he appeared as the megastar's brother.
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday Mamukka! 🤗❤️ @mammootty
A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on Sep 6, 2020 at 8:13pm PDT
Nazriya Nazim's post
Nazriya, who made her acting debut by playing the role of Mammootty's daughter in Palunku, shared an unseen DSLR selfie with her dear Mammootty uncle, on her official Instagram page.
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday Mammootty uncle ....🥰😘🤗 #dslrselfie
A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh) on Sep 6, 2020 at 11:52am PDT
Nivin Pauly's post
View this post on Instagram
Wishing the evergreen superstar Mammukka a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire us forever! 😍 @mammootty #happybirthdaymammukka
A post shared by Nivin Pauly (@nivinpaulyactor) on Sep 6, 2020 at 8:57pm PDT
Jayasurya's post
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by actor jayasurya (@actor_jayasurya) on Sep 6, 2020 at 11:38am PDT
Kunchacko Boban's post
View this post on Instagram
It’s real tough these days to find someone who keeps family values in good stead. And this is one Man who keeps the virtues of Film life and Family life impeccable or rather immaculate!! Wishing you all Happiness and good Health always.....you will always be our 🤩MEGASTAR🤩 ,both in reel and real life!! Happy Birthday dearest MAMMOOKKA😘
A post shared by Kunchacko Boban (@kunchacks) on Sep 6, 2020 at 8:06pm PDT
Asif Ali's post
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday My teacher Guide and inspiration @mammootty #wearesoproudofyou
A post shared by Asif Ali (@asifali) on Sep 6, 2020 at 11:28am PDT
Indrajith Sukumaran's post
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday dear Mammukka! May you live on to inspire many more generations of actors to come.. 🤗🎂✨ @mammootty #birthday
A post shared by Indrajith Sukumaran (@indrajith_s) on Sep 6, 2020 at 9:38pm PDT
Also Read:
Happy Birthday Mammootty: 5 Best Pictures Of Mammukka That Wooed The Internet!
Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday Wishes To Wife Amaal Sufiya Wins The Internet!