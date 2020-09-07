Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran & Others Wish The Megastar!

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is celebrating his 69th birthday, today. Unlike the previous years, Mammootty is planning to have a simple, intimate birthday celebration this year, with his family. To the unversed, the megastar is currently enjoying some quality time with his family members amidst lockdown, at his new residence in Kochi.

As expected, the film industry members have been showering Mammootty with warm wishes on his birthday. The megastar's friends and colleagues from the industry, including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Asif Ali, Jayasurya, and so on wished him with some adorable social media posts. Here is what the Malayalam cinema has to say.

Mohanlal's post

Mohanlal, the complete actor wished his dear Ichakka on his birthday by posting the adorable stills from the blockbuster movie No.20 Madras Mail on his social media pages.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's post

Prithviraj wished his dear Mammukka, by sharing a still from the blockbuster movie Pokkiri Raja, in which he appeared as the megastar's brother.

Nazriya Nazim's post

Nazriya, who made her acting debut by playing the role of Mammootty's daughter in Palunku, shared an unseen DSLR selfie with her dear Mammootty uncle, on her official Instagram page.

Nivin Pauly's post

Jayasurya's post

Kunchacko Boban's post

Asif Ali's post

Indrajith Sukumaran's post

Also Read:

Happy Birthday Mammootty: 5 Best Pictures Of Mammukka That Wooed The Internet!

Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday Wishes To Wife Amaal Sufiya Wins The Internet!