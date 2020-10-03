Joji: Fahadh Faasil & Dileesh Pothan To Team Up For The Adaptation Of Macbeth

Fahadh Faasil, the National award-winning actor is all set to team up with the talented filmmaker Dileesh Pothan, once again. The duo recently announced their outing Joji, which is an official adaptation of William Shakespeare's Macbeth. Joji will mark Fahadh Faasil and Dileesh Pothan's third collaboration as an actor-director duo.

To the uninitiated, Fahadh Faasil was originally supposed to kickstart the shooting of Thankam, the upcoming crime thriller which is scripted by Syam Pushkaran. Dileesh Pothan and popular actor Joju George are supposed to play the other pivotal roles in the project. However, Thankam, which is helmed by newcomer Saheed Arafath, is currently delayed due to the lockdown.