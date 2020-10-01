Mammootty's Character In One Is Different, Says Director Santhosh Viswanath

Mammootty, the megastar is all set to play a politician once again, in the upcoming movie One. zThe megastar is appearing in the role of Kadakkal Chandran, the Chief Minister of Kerala, in the movie. In a recent interview, director Santhosh Viswanath revealed some interesting details about Mammootty's character in the movie.

According to the young filmmaker, is totally different from the earlier politician characters of his career. The character Kadakkal Chandran has a larger-than-life persona, but would still connect with the audiences almost immediately. Santhosh Viswanath also revealed that One would not have happened if Mammootty said no to the project. The director revealed that the character Kadakkal Chandran was specially written for the megastar.

The political thriller will depict how the position of the Chief Minister of a state is above all the political ideologies and games, and how an ideal leader should be. Mammootty's character in the film, Kadakkal Chandran is someone who struggled a lot in his life and still holds on to his personal values and beliefs.

Murali Gopy, the actor-writer is appearing as the Opposition Leader in the movie, which features Joju George in the role of the Party Secretary. Nimisha Sajayan is the female lead in One, which will have Sreenivasan, Balachandra Menon, Ranjith, Mamukoya, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Sudev Nair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Aryan Menon, Gayathri Arun, debutante Ishaani Krishna and others in supporting roles.