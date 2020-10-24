Kaaval: Suresh Gopi Resumes Shooting For The Nithin Renji Panicker Directorial

Kaaval, the highly anticipated project marks the first collaboration of action star Suresh Gopi and young filmmaker Nithin Renji Panicker. The shooting of the project is finally resumed after the long lockdown break. Suresh Gopi himself revealed the update along with a location picture clicked during the shoot of Kaaval, through his official social media pages, recently.

The Nithin Renji Panicker directorial is said to be an action thriller, which is set in the backdrop of the Idukki. Kaaval will feature Renji Panicker, the popular writer-actor in a pivotal role. Both Suresh Gopi and Renji Panicker are said to be appearing in two different get-ups in the Nithin Renji Panicker, which travels through two different timelines.

Zaya David, who made her acting debut with the Pranav Mohanlal movie Irupathiyonnam Noottandu, appears as the female lead in Kaaval. Padmaraj Ratheesh, Binu Pappu, IM Vijayan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Muthumani, and so on essay the supporting roles in the movie. Nikhil S Praveen handles the cinematography and Ranjin Raj composes the music. Kaaval is produced by the banner Goodwill Entertainments.