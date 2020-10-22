Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan Project: The Budget Is Revealed!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is all set to join hands with popular filmmaker B Unnikrishnan once again, very soon. As reported recently, the actor-director duo is teaming up for a project, which is penned by Pulimurugan fame Uday Krishna. Interestingly, the sources close to the Mohanlal starrer has revealed an exciting detail about its budget.

If the reports are to be believed, the B Unnikrishnan directorial is being made with a whopping budget of around Rs. 30 Crores. As we all know, most of the recent films in leading man Mohanlal's career has been made with a similar budget. It is definitely not a gigantic budget for a complete actor starrer while considering the fact that he is the most bankable actor in the industry.

B Unnikrishnan has earlier associated with Mohanlal four times in the past, for the popular films including Madambi, Grand Master, Mr. Fraud, and Villain. Among the duo's films, Madambi and Grand Master had emerged as superhits. Mr. Fraud, on the other hand, was a major critical and commercial failure. Villain, which marked the last collaboration of the duo was an average grosser. Even though the movie was criticised for various reasons, Mohanlal earned rave reviews for his performance as retired cop Mathew Manjooran, in the movie.