Kalyani Priyadarshan's Special Message For Pranav Mohanlal Goes Viral!

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal, the star kids have shared a great friendship from their childhood days. But, the Varane Avashyamund actress was trolled by the netizens recently for not wishing co-star Pranav on his 30th birthday. However, Kalyani finally shut down the trolls by posting a special message for her Hridayam co-star on her official Instagram story.

'@pranavmohanal I know you're not really active on social media to see it but this is so that people who keep asking me 'why haven't you wished Pranav' know that I've wished you. Happy Birthday. You've grown up from this picture clearly but I thought I'll throwback to a time when all us kids thought you were super cool. Over the years unfortunately we all became much wiser... Still, can't wait to see you on set again'. wrote Kalyani Priyadarshan on her Insta story, along with a throwback picture with Pranav Mohanlal and his younger sister Vismaya Mohanlal.

The young actress's special post for her dear friend 'Appu Chettan' came out as a great surprise for the fans of Pranav Mohanlal, who are eagerly waiting to watch the duo together on screen. To the universe, Pranav and Kalyani grew up together in Chennai, as their fathers Mohanlal and Priyadarshan are best buddies. Their mothers, Suchitra Mohanlal and actress Lissy too share a very close bond.