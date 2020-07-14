Pranav Mohanlal Turns 30: This Is How The Hridayam Actor Celebrated His Birthday!

Pranav Mohanlal, the star kid turned actor celebrated his 30th birthday on Monday (July 13, 2020). As always, the budding talent had a simple birthday celebration this year with parents Mohanlal and Suchitra, and his close friends. To the uninitiated, Pranav Mohanlal is spending the lockdown days at his Chennai residence with his family.

According to the reports, Pranav's mother Suchitra Mohanlal threw a simple surprise birthday party for her dear son, as he turned 30. The young actor, who prefers to stay away from grand parties and celebrations, reportedly had a great time amidst the closest people of his life on his special day.

Mohanlal, on the other hand, took to his official social media pages to wish his dear son on his birthday, with a special photo collage. The simple collage included the father-son duos latest picture and a throwback picture that was clicked when Pranav was an infant. 'My little man is not so little any more.. As you grow older, I only become prouder of the wonderful person you are turning into... Happy Birthday ❤️', wrote Mohanlal on his post.