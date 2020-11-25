Mammootty's Bilal: Mamta Mohandas Makes Interesting Revelations!

Bilal, the upcoming Mammootty starrer which is a sequel to the blockbuster movie Big B, is one of the most-awaited projects of Malayalam cinema. The highly anticipated project marks Mammootty's second collaboration with Amal Neerad, the renowned cinematographer-filmmaker. In a recent interview, Mamta Mohandas, who plays a pivotal role in Bilal, made interesting revelations about the star cast.

When she was asked about the actor who played the much-hyped character Abu John Kurissinkal, Mamta Mohandas confirmed that a young star has been roped in for the role. However, she refrained from revealing the name of the actor. But Mamta assured that a massive update on the Mammootty starrer will be revealed very soon. She also confirmed that Bilal will start rolling once the get the permission to shoot in Fort Kochi.

As reported earlier, the rumour mills suggest that Dulquer Salmaan or Fahadh Faasil might join the star cast to play the character Abu John Kurissinkal. To the uninitiated, Abu is the young boy who meets Mammootty's Bilal John Kurissinkal in the climax of the first installment, Big B. In the climax, it was hinted that Bilal intends to adopt Abu, who is an orphan.

Later, some reports had suggested that Sreenath Bhasi, the young talented actor has been roped in to play the role of Abu John Kurissinkal in Bilal. However, with Mamta Mohandas's revelation, the rumours that suggested Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil's association with the Mammotty starrer have started doing rounds once again.

Along with Mamta Mohandas, Manoj K Jayan, Lena, Vijayaraghavan, Maniyanpilla Raj, Bala, Jaffer Idukki, and so on, who played crucial roles in Big B, will reprise their respective roles in the sequel. It has also been confirmed that Sreenath Bhasi and actor-director Lal Jr aka Jean Paul Lal are the new additions to the star cast of Bilal.

Also Read:

Dulquer Salmaan's COP Thriller Gets A Title; To Start Rolling In January 2021

Nayanthara Spends Quality Time With Kunchacko Boban's Family On The Sets Of Nizhal; See Viral Pic