Nayanthara Spends Quality Time With Kunchacko Boban’s Family On The Sets Of Nizhal; See Viral Pic

As we all know Nayanthara is currently busy shooting for her next Malayalam film Nizhal, starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role. Recently, a picture of the Lady Superstar with her Nizhal co-star and his family went viral on social media.

In the picture, Nayanthara can be seen spending quality time with Kunchacko Boban's cute little son Izahaak Kunchacko. She was seen holding the adorable kid and posing for a perfect picture, along with the Malayalam actor and his wife Priya. In the picture, Nayanthara looked stunning in a floral black attire.

Recently, on November 18, Nayanthara turned 36 and the Nizhal team organized a surprise birthday celebration for the South Siren on the sets of the film. The actress celebrated her birthday along with the cast and crew of the Appu N Bhattathiri directorial. The photo of her birthday celebration had also gone viral on the internet.

Interestingly, Nayanthara's director-boyfriend Vignesh Shivan treated fans with the teaser of her next thriller Netrikann on her birthday. Fans just loved Nayanthara's look in the film and expressed their excitement to see the actress' performance as a visually challenged girl on the big screen. Directed by Milind Rau, Netrikann is expected to release in theatres in the first half of 2021.

On a professional note, Nayanthara is also a part of beau Vignesh Shivan's directorial venture Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in pivotal roles, and Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe.

