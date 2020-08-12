Mammootty's Bilal: This Actor To Reprise His Role From Big B In The Sequel!

Bilal, the Mammootty starrer which is a sequel to the 2007 movie Big B, is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of the Malayalam cinema. The Amal Neerad directorial is expected to start rolling once the lockdown ends. Recently, popular actor Jaffer Idukki confirmed that he has joined the star cast of the Mammootty starrer.

Jaffer Idukki, who played the character Shamsu, a dog seller in the first installment Big B, will be reprising his role along with the other popular faces from the original case, in Bilal. In the recent interview given to a popular Malayalam media, the senior actor also revealed that he has shot a few portions for the movie before the lockdown happened. The actor also revealed that his character Shamsu is no longer a dog seller, but will be seen involved with another business in Bilal.

To the unversed, Jaffer Idukki's character, Shamsu is highly popular for his witty oneliners. The dialogues mouthed by Mammootty in a scene that features his character Bilal John Kurissinkal and Jaffer's Shamsu in Big B, are still highly celebrated by the Malayalam movie audiences.

Bilal is scripted by Unni R, the renowned writer who had penned the script for Big B. Mamta Mohandas, Manoj K Jayan, Lena, Vijayaraghavan, Maniyanpilla Raj, Bala, and so on, who played crucial roles in Big B, will reprise their respective roles in the sequel. Sreenath Bhasi and actor-director Lal Jr. are said to be the new additions to the star cast of Bilal, which is expected to hit the theaters in 2021.