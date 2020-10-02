Kaanekkane: The Multi-Starrer Project To Start Rolling Soon?

Kaanekkane, the upcoming multi-starrer that features Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Shruti Ramachandran, was launched recently. As per the reports, the Manu Ashokan directorial will start rolling in a couple of weeks. The believable sources suggest that Kaanekkane will start rolling by the second or third week of October 2020.

The highly anticipated project will mark the second outing of Manu Ashokan, the talented filmmaker who made a fantastic debut with the acclaimed movie Uyare. The first look poster of Kaanekkane was recently launched by the superstars, Mammootty and Mohanlal through their official social media pages.

Kaanekkane is said to be a film that revolves around the fictional story of raw human relationships. According to director Manu Ashokan, it is totally a performance-oriented film, that majorly depicts the emotional journeys of the four main characters, played by Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Shruti Ramachandran. Prema Prakash and Rony David Raj play the other pivotal roles. Alby Antony is the DOP of the project. Ranjin Raj composes the music. Kaanekkane is produced y TR Shamsudheen, under the banner DreamKatcher.