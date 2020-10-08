Mammootty To Kickstart The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Murali Gopy Project Soon?

Mammootty, the megastar has been rumoured to be joining hands with the actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran for his next directorial venture. The speculations started doing rounds after writer Murali revealed that he had a quality 3-hour-long conversation with Mammootty. Now, the rumour mills suggest that the megastar is planning to kickstart the project, very soon.

Earlier, it was reported that Mammootty might appear in a pivotal role in the sequel of Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut Lucifer, which has been titled as Empuraan. The reports left the cine-goers excited, as Mammootty and Mohanlal might share the screen in Empuraan in that case. However, the latest updates suggest that the One actor is joining hands with Prithviraj-Murali duo for a different project.

In an interactive session with his fans which was held in late 2019, Prithviraj Sukumaran had hinted that he has a subject for Mammootty in his mind. However, the actor-director revealed that he will approach the megastar only after he completely develops the story into a solid plot. As per the recent updates, Murali Gopy is planning to begin the scripting of the Prithviraj-Mammootty starrer, once he finishes the script of Empuraan.