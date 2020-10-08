Tovino Thomas Is Fine: To Take Rest For Three Weeks

Tovino Thomas, the young actor was recently hospitalised, after he suffered an injury while shooting for the upcoming project Kala. The talented actor met with an accident on the sets, while shooting for a fight sequence. Tovino Thomas was hospitalised after he suffered stomach pain and was admitted to the intensive care unite (ICU).

According to the reports published by TOI, a close friend of the actor confirmed that he is totally fine now. "Doctors have asked him to take rest for three weeks. The injury happened two days back while shooting an action sequence for Kala. It was a big action sequence. He was having unbearable stomach pain after that, and was taken to the hospital today. There is a nerve bleeding, but he will be completely fine after three weeks rest", said Tovino's friend to TOI.

The new report has come out as a great relief for the friends and fans of Tovino Thomas, who have been highly concerned after the injury news broke out. However, it is now confirmed that the actor will take a break for three weeks to focus on his health, and will resume the shooting once he is completely fine.