Marakkar Will Push The Marketing Boudaries Of Malayalam Cinema, Says Priaydarshan

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the magnum opus that features Mohanlal in the lead role is gearing up for a grand release on March 26, 2020. In a recent interview given to a popular media, director Priyadarshan opened up about his ambitious project. The senior filmmaker believes that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will push the marketing boundaries of the Malayalam cinema.

According to Priyadarshan, the Mohanlal starrer will expand the marketing possibilities of the Malayalam film industry, like how Baahubali series pushed the boundaries for the Telugu film industry. The director also stated that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is the most technically perfect film ever made in India.

From his words, it is evident that Priyadarshan is totally confident about the Mohanlal project, which is said to be the costliest project ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema. If the reports are to be believed, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is being made with a whopping budget of around 100 Crores.