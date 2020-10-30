Mohanlal And Meena's Looks In Drishyam 2: Jeethu Joseph Makes A Revelation

Mohanlal and Meena, the much-loved onscreen pair are sharing the screen once again in the upcoming project Drishyam 2. Interestingly, Social media is currently going gaga over both the complete actor and senior actress's look for the movie. Both Mohanlal and Meena have lost weight, and are looking different while compared to their appearances in the first installment Drishyam.

The netizens are totally excited about the duo's makeover, and memes based on the same have been going viral on social media platforms. In a recent interview, director Jeethu Joseph revealed a very interesting piece of information, regarding the new looks of Mohanlal and Meena in Drishyam 2.

When he was asked about the new looks of the lead pair, the director replied that Mohanlal and Meena's weight loss is perfect for the current state of their characters, George Kutty and Rani. According to Jeethu Joseph, the characters are going through a tough phase in the story of Drishyam 2, so the audiences can think that their inner turmoil resulted in their physical changes.

As reported earlier, Mohanlal is appearing in a bearded look on Drishyam 2 unlike in the first installment, where he appeared in his signature thick mustache look. Along with Mohanlal and Meena, the actors who played George Kutty and Rani's daughter's, Esther Anil and Ansiba Hassan, are returning in the second part. Siddique and Asha Sharath, who played the other pivotal roles, will also reprise their respective characters in the second part.

The Mohanlal star cast will also feature an additional star cast, that features some of the most popular faces of Malayalam cinema including Saikumar, Murali Gopy, Anjali Nair, and so on in the key roles. Drishyam 2 is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

Also Read:

Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan Project: Shraddha Srinath Joins The Star Cast

Fahadh Faasil And Mahesh Narayanan To Team Up Again For A Debutant Director