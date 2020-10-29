Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan Project: Shraddha Srinath Joins The Star Cast

Mohanlal and B Unnikrishnan, the popular actor-director duo is all set to join hands for a big-budget project soon. As per the latest updates, popular actress Shraddha Srinath has now joined the star cast of the movie. The Mohanlal starrer will mark Shraddha's comeback to the Malayalam cinema, after a gap of 5 years.

The talented actress confirmed that she is joining the Mohanlal starrer, in a recent interview given to a leading daily. Shraddha Srinath revealed that she is playing an IAS officer in the movie. When she was asked about choosing to do the B Unnikrishnan directorial, the actress stated that there was no reason to say No to the project, with Mohanlal in it.

Shraddha Srinath also revealed that she has been keen to make a comeback to the Malayalam cinema, and was waiting for the right project. The actress stated that she is highly impressed after director B Unnikrishnan narrated the script, and immediately gave a green signal. She also confirmed that the project will start rolling in November, following all the safety guidelines.

As reported earlier, the B Unnikrishnan directorial is being made with a whopping budget of around Rs. 30 Crores. It is definitely not a gigantic budget for a Mohanlal starrer, as the complete actor is unarguably the most bankable actor in the industry.

Reportedly, the Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan project will start rolling mostly on November 23, 2020. The reports suggest that the movie, which is said to be a complete entertainer that is narrated in a rural backdrop, will be shot in a 60-days-long schedule. The highly anticipated project is expected to get an official launch very soon.

