Mohanlal Reveals Lalonam Nallonam Teaser: Promises A Complete Onam Treat!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is all set to entertain his fans and Malayali audiences this Onam, in a unique way. As there are no Onam releases this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the complete actor is coming to the TV screens with a special Onam treat, named Lalonam Nallonam.

According to the latest reports, Lalonam Nallonam will be a complete Mohanlal show, that will celebrate the superstar's 4-decades-long acting career. The superstar recently released the fun-filled first teaser of the highly anticipated show, which will be aired on Asianet channel, through his official social media pages. The interesting teaser hints that Lalonam Nallonam will be a perfect treat for the Mohanlal fans of all generations.

In the teaser, the complete actor is seen singing an Onam song himself, along with a team of musicians including Kerala temple artists and a guitarists. Mohanlal is at his usual best, in the complete entertainer avathar in the teaser. Lalonam Nallonam teaser has already won the internet, and is going viral.