RUMOUR HAS IT! Mohanlal To Play The Lead Role In Blessy's Next?

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema, and talented filmmaker Blessy have joined hands for some highly acclaimed films in the past. Now, the grapevine suggests that the actor-director duo might team up for the fourth time, very soon. Reportedly, Mohanlal might play the lead role in Blessy's next directorial venture.

The rumours regarding Mohanlal and Blessy's possible collaboration started doing rounds after the duo's latest picture went viral on social media. According to the close sources, the senior filmmaker had met the superstar at the location of his upcoming project and narrated a storyline. The rumour mills suggest that Mohanlal is highly impressed with the subject.

In that case, the project will mark the fourth association of Mohanlal and Blessy, who collaborated for the highly acclaimed movies Thanmathra, Bhramaram, and Pranayam, in the past. The Aadujeevitham director is unarguably one of the rare directors of contemporary Malayalam cinema, who clearly knows how to handle the incredible acting talent of the complete actor.

However, Blessy is yet to finish his ambitious project Aadujeevitham, which features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The shooting of the project is currently put on hold due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The much-awaited project will start rolling in Namibia, once the world comes back to normalcy.

Mohanlal, on the other hand, is currently busy with the shooting of the upcoming B Unnikrishnan directorial Aaraattu. The shooting of the project, which is said to be a complete mass entertainer, is currently progressing at the various locations of Palakkad district, Kerala.

The superstar will be next seen in the upcoming Jeethu Joseph project Drishyam 2, which is expected to hit the screens by the first quarter of 2021. Mohanlal has some promising projects in the pipeline, including his directorial debut Barroz, Jeethu's Ram, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Empuraan, and so on.

