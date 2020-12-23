Mohanlal Wins The Internet With His New Cooking Video; What Is In Store?

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is also well-known for his amazing cooking skills. Several friends and colleagues of Mohanlal have earlier opened up about the extraordinary dishes the superstar cooked for them. Now, the Aaraattu star has won the internet, with a new cooking video, which he recently shared on his official social media pages.

In the video, Mohanlal is seen making a delicious fish fry using a recipe that was taught by his best friend, director Priyadarshan's mother. The complete actor's expertise in cooking is quite visible in the video, as he looks as effortless as he looks on the silver screen, in the kitchen.

"One fine day we were all asked to stay at home as a protective measure against the covid pandemic. None of us were prepared to do so for such a long period of time. I charted out a daily routine to make these times productive by doing things I'm passionate about. Here's a video from back then", wrote Mohanlal, sharing the fish fry recipe.

Photo Courtesy: Aniesh Upasana

However, the netizens feel that Mohanlal is planning something special for his fans and followers, and this cooking video is a hint of the same. But, the superstar has not made any such special announcement so far. The Mohanlal fans and cine-goers are now eagerly waiting to know what is in store for them.