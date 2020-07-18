Nivin Pauly And Aishwarya Lekshmi To Team Up Again For Bismi Special!

Nivin Pauly, the crowd-puller, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, one of the most sought-after leading ladies of Malayalam cinema, are all set to team up once again. As per the latest reports, Nivin will romance Aishwarya in the upcoming movie Bismi Special. The project was recently announced by the actor himself through his official social media pages.

Bismi Special, which is said to be a light-hearted romantic comedy, is written and directed by newcomer Rajesh Ravi. Nivin Pauly shared the first look poster of the movie on his social media pages, on the 10th anniversary of his cinema entry. 'On this special day, super happy to announce my next film #BismiSpecial with debutant director Rajesh Ravi, produced by Sophia Paul for Weekend Blockbusters. Watch this space for more! 😊', wrote Nivin in his post.

To the universe, Nivin Pauly and Aishwarya Lekshmi had earlier shared the screen in the highly acclaimed movie Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. Aishwarya had made her acting debut with the family entertainer, which also marked the production debut of Nivin. The movie, which was directed by Premam fame Althaf Salim, was a critical and commercial success.