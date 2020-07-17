Nivin Pauly Completes 10 Years In The Industry: Announces His New Projects!

Nivin Pauly, the young crowd-puller has completed 10 years in the film industry. The actor, who is totally delighted about being a part of the Malayalam film industry for a decade, shared his excitement through some special social media posts. Interestingly, Nivin Pauly took to his official social media pages to announce his two upcoming projects, on this special occasion.

The actor announced his third production venture, which has been titled Gangs Of Mundanmala, on the 10th anniversary of his cinema entry. 'Gangster of Mundanmala!!! My third home production... Written by Aneesh Rajasekharan and Directed by debutant Ronnie Manuel Joseph. Justin Varghese is composing the music and Ravi Mathew Productions is Co Producing the film... Can't wait to see this script come alive!... Project Consultant: #AjayanGopinathan. Production Controller: #BennyKattappana. Pauly Jr Pictures ❤️', wrote Nivin Pauly in his social media post.

The Moothon actor also announced his ambitious project Bismi Special, through his official pages. Nivin Pauly wrote, 'On this special day, super happy to announce my next film #BismiSpecial with debutant director Rajesh Ravi, produced by Sophia Paul for Weekend Blockbusters. Watch this space for more! 😊'.