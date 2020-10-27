Manju Warrier Teams Up With Dhyan Sreenivasan & Aju Varghese For Her 50th Film

Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema is all set to kickstart her 50th project soon. The talented actress revealed the title poster of the movie, which has been titled 9MM, through her official social media pages today. Manju Warrier is joining hands with the young talents Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese, for the project.

9MM, which is expected to be a fun-filled entertainer, is penned by Dhyan Sreenivasan and produced by Aju Varghese, along with Vishak Subramaniam. Thus, the movie will mark the second collaboration of the Dhyan-Aju duo, after the success of Love Action Drama. Along with Manju Warrier, Dileesh Pothan, Sunny Wayne, and Dhyan Sreenivasan himself play the lead roles in the movie. The highly anticipated project will mark the directorial debut of Dhinil Babu, who is an experienced associated director of the Malayalam film industry.

Aju Varghese, the producer who is totally excited about the project, took to his official social media pages to share the first look poster, along with a sweet note. "My dear @dhinil_babus movie ♥️ Sit tight and buckle up as we present to you the first look poster of our next production venture starring our own @dhyansreenivasan along with the ever-cool @sunnywayn ,the multi-talented @dileeshpothan. What makes it more special is the presence of a person we all admired as boys right from her first film. She surprised us even more with her comeback and now we are elated to work with her on her 50th film. Presenting to you the very charming, charismatic, an actor par excellence, the pride of malayalees - Our own Lady Superstar @manju.warrier on 9mm. #MW50", wrote Aju in his post.

