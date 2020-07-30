Pranav Mohanlal-Vineeth Sreenivasan's Hridayam: The Satellite Rights Are Sold!

Pranav Mohanlal, the young actor is joining hands with the multi-faceted talent Vineeth Sreenivasan for the latter's upcoming directorial venture Hridayam. The shooting of the highly anticipated project is currently put on hold due to the lockdown restrictions. As per the latest reports, the satellite rights of Hridayam are already sold.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more