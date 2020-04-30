    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Prithviraj Sukumaran Remembers Rishi Kapoor, Says It Was An Absolute Privilege To Work With Him!

      By
      |

      Rishi Kapoor, the legendary Bollywood actor bid goodbye to this world today (April 30, 2020). The 67-year-old actor, who breathed his last at the HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai was battling cancer from the past two years. Rishi Kapoor's untimely death has shocked the entire film industry, especially the actors who have shared the screen with him.

      Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Malayalam actor-filmmaker had shared the screen with the veteran actor in his second Bollywood outing Aurangzeb. The actor, who is totally shocked by the demise of Rishi Kapoor, took to his official social media pages and shared his memories about working with the actor.

      Prithviraj Sukumaran Remembers Rishi Kapoor, Says It Was An Absolute Privilege To Work With Him!

      In his post, Prithviraj has fondly reminded how Rishi Kapoor refused to address him by his name, as he shared it with his grandfather, the legendary actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Kapoor. During the promotions of their film Aurangzeb, Rishi had mentioned that he was initially uncomfortable to work the Lucifer director, as he can't call him by his name.

      'This is a sad sad week for cinema. Rest in peace ⁦#RishiKapoor sir. Had the absolute privilege of working with him in #Aurangzeb Used to tell me he can't call me by name as I shared it with his grandfather. Farewell legend. We will miss you!', wrote Prithviraj in his post.

      Supriya Menon, the journalist-turned-producer and wife of Prithviraj, shared her memories about Rishi Kapoor through a post on her official Instagram page. Supriya recalled that she had met the veteran actor once during the shooting of Aurangzeb, while she visited the sets.

      'This is such a terrible week for Indian Cinema. Acting Legend Rishi Kapoor no more! His acting, dance moves, the coloured sweaters with the scarf swung nonchalantly across his shoulders have entertained us thru generations. Had the good fortune of meeting him and his family during Aurangzeb shoot. Prayers for the departed soul and strength to the family. #RishiKapoor#AnotherUntimelyDeath#LegendNoMore', wrote Supriya.

      View this post on Instagram

      This is such a terrible week for Indian Cinema. Acting Legend Rishi Kapoor no more! His acting, dance moves, the coloured sweaters with the scarf swung nonchalantly across his shoulders have entertained us thru generations. Had the good fortune of meeting him and his family during Aurangzeb shoot. Prayers for the departed soul and strength to the family. #RishiKapoor#AnotherUntimelyDeath#LegendNoMore

      A post shared by Supriya Menon Prithviraj (@supriyamenonprithviraj) on Apr 29, 2020 at 9:44pm PDT

      Also Read:

      RIP Rishi Kapoor: Mammootty, Mohanlal And Other Malayalam Celebrities Mourn His Demise

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X