Prithviraj Sukumaran Remembers Rishi Kapoor, Says It Was An Absolute Privilege To Work With Him!

Rishi Kapoor, the legendary Bollywood actor bid goodbye to this world today (April 30, 2020). The 67-year-old actor, who breathed his last at the HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai was battling cancer from the past two years. Rishi Kapoor's untimely death has shocked the entire film industry, especially the actors who have shared the screen with him.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Malayalam actor-filmmaker had shared the screen with the veteran actor in his second Bollywood outing Aurangzeb. The actor, who is totally shocked by the demise of Rishi Kapoor, took to his official social media pages and shared his memories about working with the actor.

In his post, Prithviraj has fondly reminded how Rishi Kapoor refused to address him by his name, as he shared it with his grandfather, the legendary actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Kapoor. During the promotions of their film Aurangzeb, Rishi had mentioned that he was initially uncomfortable to work the Lucifer director, as he can't call him by his name.

'This is a sad sad week for cinema. Rest in peace ⁦#RishiKapoor sir. Had the absolute privilege of working with him in #Aurangzeb Used to tell me he can't call me by name as I shared it with his grandfather. Farewell legend. We will miss you!', wrote Prithviraj in his post.

Supriya Menon, the journalist-turned-producer and wife of Prithviraj, shared her memories about Rishi Kapoor through a post on her official Instagram page. Supriya recalled that she had met the veteran actor once during the shooting of Aurangzeb, while she visited the sets.

'This is such a terrible week for Indian Cinema. Acting Legend Rishi Kapoor no more! His acting, dance moves, the coloured sweaters with the scarf swung nonchalantly across his shoulders have entertained us thru generations. Had the good fortune of meeting him and his family during Aurangzeb shoot. Prayers for the departed soul and strength to the family. #RishiKapoor#AnotherUntimelyDeath#LegendNoMore', wrote Supriya.

