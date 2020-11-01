Prithviraj Sukumaran's COP Thriller Is Titled Cold Case: Aditi Balan To Play The Female Lead

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema is all set to play a police officer once again on screen. The highly anticipated project, which is said to be a cop thriller, has been titled Cold Case. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer recently started rolling in Thiruvananthapuram, following all COVID-19 security guidelines.

Aditi Balan, the Aruvi fame actress has been roped in to play the female lead in the movie, which is directed by cinematographer-filmmaker Tanu Balak. It is the second Malayalam outing of Aditi, who is all set to make her debut in the industry with the upcoming Nivin Pauly starrer Padavettu. The actress is sharing the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in her career.

As per the reports, Cold Case, which marks the directorial debut of Tanu Balak, is a fictional story that is based on a real-life incident. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who recently tested negative for COVID-19, is expected to join the sets of the movie by next week. The movie is scripted by Srinath V Nath.

In an interview given to a leading daily, director Tanu Balak has revealed that Cold Case is completely set in the Capital city of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram. Despite being a police story, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer will not have any action sequences. The movie will be mostly shot indoors and demands very few crowd scenes, which makes it easy to shoot amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Cold Case is jointly produced by cinematographer Jomon T John, editor Shameer Mohammed, and Anto Joseph. Jomon himself handles the cinematography of the project, along with Girish Gangadharan. Shameer himself handles the editing. If the reports are to be believed, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, which is being made as a direct to OTT film, will hit the screens in December 2020.

Also Read:

Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan Project: Shraddha Srinath's Role Is Revealed

Mohanlal And Meena's Looks In Drishyam 2: Jeethu Joseph Makes A Revelation