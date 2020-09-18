Prithviraj Sukumaran's Next Project To Get A Direct OTT Release?

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent is totally busy with some highly promising projects in his kitty. The actor-director is planning to play the lead role in the first virtual-production project of Indian cinema. As per the reports, now Prithviraj is planning to play the lead role in a direct OTT film, very soon.

Earlier in 2019, Prithviraj Sukumaran had predicted that in the future, the possibilities of digital space will grow in the upcoming years, and it will soon emerge as an independent market. The Lucifer director predicted that the industry will soon be producing films that are exclusively made for the OTT platforms.

The Aadujeevitham actor had remarked that digital premiere will soon emerge as a new trend in the film industry, and later the films will also move to the satellite telecast. The large-scale films, which demand the theater experience will still get released in the theaters. Prithviraj Sukumaran had also pointed out that we cannot fight such changes and stated that releasing films in OTT platforms should not be considered as an under-achievement.