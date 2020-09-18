When Dulquer Salmaan Revealed Why His Last Name Is Salmaan And Not Mammootty!

Dulquer Salmaan Reveals Why His Last Name Is Salmaan And Not Mammootty!

A few years back, during an interaction with film critic Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, the actor revealed that Megastar Mammootty didn't want his identity to be stroked even when Dulquer's name was read, which is why he was given the surname Salmaan and not Mammootty. The Usthad Hotel actor said, "I don't have his last name. Nobody in my family has that last name. He didn't want us to be singled out in school. He didn't want that attention. Even when reading my name, he didn't want that identity to strike."

When Dulquer Unveiled The Reason Why Mammootty Never Promotes His Film

It is a known fact that Mammootty has neither introduced nor has ever promoted Dulquer Salmaan's movies. Even when the Megastar was quizzed about his expectations or performances of his son in films in several interviews, the actor shied away from answering them stating that he has nothing to do with Dulquer's films and is only playing his father's role in real life.

Does Dulquer Look Like Mammootty? Here's What DQ Said!

In one of the scenes in the 2012 film Ustad Hotel, Dulquer Salmaan was referred to as ‘Handsome like Mammootty' by Ummar, a character played by Mamukkoya. Talking about the same, the actor stated that he doesn't think that he looks as good as his father and that there is no one like Mammootty. He further added that it was kind of cringing when he heard the reference for the first time, and even facepalmed while watching the scene in the film.

Dulquer Salmaan's Upcoming Projects!

On the work front, Dulquer has an array of films in his kitty including Srinath Rajendran's Kurup (Malayalam), RA Karthik and Brindha Gopal's Vaan and Hey Sinamika respectively (both Tamil). He is also a part of Hanu Raghavapudi's yet-to-be-titled film, which was announced recently on the actor's 34th birthday on July 28, 2020.