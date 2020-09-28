Prithviraj Sukumaran's Vilayath Buddha: Sachy's Associate Jayan Nambiar To Take Over The Project

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent, and Sachy, the late director were planning to team up again after the success of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The duo was planning to announce their next outing Vilayath Buddha, but Sachy passed away in June 2020 leaving the project halfway. But, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is now back on track.

Jayam Nambiar, the longtime associate of Sachy, has confirmed that he is taking over the project, as the new director. In a recent interview given to a leading daily, Jayan stated that it is a very special project for him, as it was the last project his mentor was associated with. Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the role of a smuggler in the movie.

According to the filmmaker, he has decided to put the much-awaited project Ayalvaashi, which was supposed to feature Prithviraj and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead roles, for Vilayath Buddha. Jayan Nambiar also revealed that it was Prithviraj, who suggested him to take over the project.