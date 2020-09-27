Tovino Thomas & Aishwarya Lekshmi To Team Up For Manu Ashokan's Kaanekkane

Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the much-loved star pair are all set to share the screen once again in the upcoming movie Kaanekkane. The movie, which is directed by Uyare fame Manu Ashokan, will also feature Suraj Venjaramoodu and Shruti Ramachandran in the pivotal roles. The first look poster of Kaanekkane was recently launched by the superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, through their social media pages.

In a recent interview given to TOI, director Manu Ashokan revealed some interesting details about the star-studded project. According to the young filmmaker, the entire team was originally supposed to join hands for another project. But, the team was later forced to drop that project, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and safety protocols.

Later, writers Bobby-Sanjay narrated the storyline of Kaanekkane to Manu Ashokan, and the team decided to go ahead with the project. The filmmaker also revealed that it was the producer who motivated the team, saying that the industry is going to come up with new innovative ideas, during this pandemic period. Manu Ashokan also added that the idea of this film was developed in a short period of time, unlike his first outing Uyare, which was developed after 10-months-long research.