Prithviraj Sukumaran's Virtual Production Project: Here Is An Exciting Update!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted is all set to play the lead role in the first-ever virtual production film from India. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Gokulraj Bhaskar, is expected to go on floors very soon. Recently, the sources close to the project revealed some exciting updates regarding the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer.

As per the latest updates, the untitled project is a two-hero project. Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing one of the roles, while a popular actor from another film industry will appear as the other character. Reportedly, the makers are in talks with some of the leading actors of various languages for the role, but nothing has been finalised yet.

The reports also suggest that the makers have been considering three titles for the project. However, the team is planning to have the same title for the film in all languages and is waiting for the approval of the film chamber for the same. Prithviraj Sukumara, the lead actor will reveal the title officially once the title gets approved by the film chamber.