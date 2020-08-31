Mohanlal And Priyadarshan: 'Our Best Film Is Yet To Come'

Mohanlal and Priyadarshan are undoubtedly the most loved actor-director duo of the Malayalam film industry. The superstar and senior filmmaker began their careers in almost the same time, and have collaborated for some of the most-loved films of the Malayalam cinema. In a recent interview, Mohanlal and Priyadarshan revealed that their best project is yet to come.

In the recent interview given to Mathrubhumi, Mohanlal and Priyadarshan opened up about their deep friendship and careers. Interestingly, the actor-director duo suggested that they have no plans to repeat themselves and create their formula films again. Inseatd, MOhanlal and Priyadarshan want to reinvent their collaboration with different films. The duo firmly believes that their best film is yet to come.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the upcoming project of Mohanlal and Priyadarshan, is expected to have a grand release once the world comes back to normalcy. The movie, which was originally supposed to hit the theaters in March 2020, is now delayed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.