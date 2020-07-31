Priya Prakash Varrier's Role In Anoop Menon's Nalpathukaarante Irupathiyonnukaari Revealed!

Priya Prakash Varrier, the 'wink' girl is all set to share the screen with Anoop Menon in the upcoming movie Nalpathukaarante Irupathiyonnukaari. The romantic comedy is expected to start rolling once the lockdown regulations are lifted. Recently, the sources revealed some interesting details about Priya Prakash Varrier's character in the movie.

According to the believable sources, the social media sensation is playing the role of Zara, a 21-year-old girl with a mysterious past. She befriends Thampi, a man who is in his 40s, and fondly calls him 'Thampiyaliya'. Nalpathukaarante Irupathiyonnukaari, which is directed by the senior filmmaker VK Prakash depicts the unique bond of Zara and Thampi.

Anoop Menon, the actor who has also scripted the movie, plays the role of Thampi. However, nothing much has been revealed about the actor-writer's character in the movie. Nalpathukaarante Irupathiyonnukaari, which is depicted in the backdrop of Chikamagaluru, will also feature senior actor Nandu and Pathinettam Padi fame Ambi Ninasam in the other pivotal roles.

The makers are yet to finalise the rest of the star cast and technical crew of the VK Prakash directorial. Nalpathukaarante Irupathiyonnukaari will mark Anoop Menon's third collaboration with the renowned filmmaker VK Prakash, after the superhits Beautiful and Trivandrum Lodge. The makers are expected to reveal the official first look poster of the project very soon.