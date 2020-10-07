Pulimurugan Turns 4: Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts About The Mohanlal Starrer

Pulimurugan, the first Malayalam film to enter the prestigious 100-Crore club, turns 4 today. The Mohanlal starrer, which broke all the pre-existing box office records of the Malayalam film industry, was released on October 7, 20216. Pulimurugan, which marked Mohanlal's first collaboration with young filmmaker Vysakh, still remains as one of the biggest hits in the complete actor's career.

The action thriller, which is set in the fictional village named Puliyur, featured Mohanlal as the titular character Murugan. Pulimurugan still remains the hot favourite of the action cinema lovers, with the high-voltage action sequences that featured lead actor Mohanlal and a Bengal tiger.

Here we bring some unknown facts about Pulimurugan, as the movie turns 4 today. Have a look...