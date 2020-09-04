Ram: Mohanlal And Jeethu Joseph To Resume The Project In February 2021

Ram, the highly anticipated Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph project is currently delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, the makers are now planning to resume the shooting of Ram in February 2021. As per reports, the next schedule of the movie will be completely shot at the various locations of the UK.

Even though it has been revealed that Mohanlal is playing the titular character Ram in the project, nothing much has been revealed about his role. According to director Jeethu Joseph, the movie is an action thriller that depicts how a normal man's life changes after a series of unexpected incidents. Ram marks Mohanlal's second collaboration with director Jeethu, after the huge success of Drishyam.

Trisha Krishnan, the popular actress appears as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie. Indrajith Sukumaran, Bollywood actor Adil Hussain, Prachi Tehlan, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Durga Krishna, Liyona Lishoy, and so on essay the other pivotal roles. Ram is jointly produced by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.