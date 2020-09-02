CONFIRMED: Anjaam Pathiraa To Get A Hindi Remake Soon

Anjaam Pathiraa, the highly acclaimed crime thriller that featured Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, is getting a Hindi remake, very soon. Director Midhun Manuel Thomas confirmed the reports through his official social media pages, recently. Interestingly, the Anjaam Pathiraa Hindi remake will also mark the Bollywood debut of Midhun Manuel.

Anjaam Pathiraa, which marked Kunchacko Boban's first collaboration with director Midhun Manuel Thomas, narrates the investigation of the serial murders of police officers that happen in Kochi city, and how criminologist Dr. Anwar Hussain gets involved in it. Kunchacko Boban has appeared in the role of Dr. Anwar Hussain in the movie which features Sharaf U Dheen, Unnimaya Prasad, Sreenath Bhasi, Jinu Joseph, Remya Nambeesan, Indrans, Jaffar Idukki, Shaju Sreedhar, Sudheesh, Arjun Nandakumar, and so on in the supporting roles.

Nikhila Vimal, the young actress made a cameo appearance in the movie, Shyju Khalid, the renowned cinematographer is the director of photography of the project. Sushin Shyam, the young musician has composed the music score. Saiju Sreedharan handled the editor. Anjaam Pathiraa is jointly produced by the banners Ashiq Usman Productions and Manual Movie Makers.