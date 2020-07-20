    For Quick Alerts
      SG 250 Producer Tomichan Mulakupadam Lashes Out Against Kaduva Makers!

      Kaduva and SG 250, the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran project, and Suresh Gopi's 250th outing in Malayalam cinema, have been making headlines recently, with the legal battle between the makers. Now, Tomichan Mulakupadam, the producer of SG 250, has lashed out against the makers Kaduva, in a recent interview given to a popular Malayalam daily.

      In the interview, the producer stated that the Kaduva team has created unnecessary controversy by alleging plagiarism and filing a lawsuit against SG 250. According to Tomichan Mulakupadam, the legal battle was totally unnecessary, if the character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan and his story were originally developed by the senior writer Renji Panicker.

      The producer alleged that Kaduva team has even misled the honorable judiciary, by claiming that the character and story are developed by the writer of the project, Jinu Abraham. Tomichan Mulakupadam even accused that the makers of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer decided to move legally, only after the teaser of SG 250 earned immense popularity and took social media by storm.

