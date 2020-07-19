Nivin Pauly's Gangster Of Mundanmala: Here's Everything You Need To Know!

Nivin Pauly, the crowd-puller recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of his cinema entry. Interestingly, the Moothon actor took to his social media pages to announce his two new projects, on the occasion. Nivin Pauly launched his next outing as both an actor and producer, Gangster Of Mundanmala, on the same day.

The actor, who is totally excited about the project, wrote in his post 'Gangster of Mundanmala!!! My third home production... Written by Aneesh Rajasekharan and Directed by debutant Ronnie Manuel Joseph. Justin Varghese is composing the music and Ravi Mathew Productions is Co Producing the film... Can't wait to see this script come alive!... Project Consultant: #AjayanGopinathan. Production Controller: #BennyKattappana. Pauly Jr Pictures ❤️'.

From the first look poster, it is evident that Gangster Of Mundanmala is a complete action flick. Now, the sources close to the project have revealed some interesting details about the Ronnie Manuel Joseph directorial. As the title suggests, the Nivin Pauly starrer is an out and out action thriller, which is set in a rural backdrop.