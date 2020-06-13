Sufiyum Sujathayum: The Jayasurya-Aditi Rao Starrer Gets A Release Date!

Sufiyum Sujathayum, the upcoming Jayasurya-Aditi Rao Hydari starrer is all set to emerge as the first-ever direct OTT release in the history of Malayalam cinema. The team members recently announced their decision to release the movie directly on Amazon Prime, through social media. As per the reports, Sufiyum Sujathayum has finally got a release date.

According to the latest updates, the Jayasurya-Aditi Rao Hydari starrer is all set to have its world premiere on July 2, 2020, Thursday. The cast and crew members are expected to make an official announcement on the release date in a couple of days. The release of Sufiyum Sujathayum is crucial for the Malayalam film industry, as more small films might go the OTT way if the Naranikulam Shanavas directorial is accepted well by the audiences.

As per the reports, Sufiyum Sujathayum is a unique love story, that revolves around Rajeev and Sujatha, a married couple who flies to Dubai to attend the last rites of Sujatha's ex-lover, a Sufi priest. Aditi Rao Hydari essays the titular character Sujatha in the movie, which features Jayasurya in the role of her husband Rajeev.

Even though the theater owners association was miffed with the team's decision to release Sufiyum Sujathayum directly on OTT platforms, the issue was solved amicably later. Vijay Babu, the producer of the movie who believes that this is the best film bankrolled by his banner to date, stated that survival is the most important thing in current situation.

Sufiyum Sujathayum features an ensemble star cast including Siddique, Mamukoya, Hareesh Kanaran, Vijay Babu, Kalaranjini, Manikandan Pattambi, Navas Vallikkunnu, and so on in the supporting roles. The romantic drama is bankrolled by the popular actor-producer Vijay Babu, under his home banner Friday Film House.

